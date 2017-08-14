Safe stolen during golf championship in Fife
Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A safe containing a five figure sum of money was stolen from a Fife golf course during the British Women's Open.
The safe was taken sometime between 20:15 on Saturday 5 August and 06:00 on Sunday 6 August from a temporary building at Kingsbarns Golf Course.
Police Scotland are now appealing for witnesses.
Det Insp Graham Fenton said: "The Portacabin was being used at the Women's British Open and as a result it contained a significant sum of money."