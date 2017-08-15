Man charged over bus stop attack in East Calder

A man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted at a bus stop in West Lothian by a man in high visibility clothing.

The 33-year-old woman was at a bus stop between Drovers Road and Little Sheil Road in East Calder when she was attacked on Monday 10 July at 07:40.

The 34-year-old alleged assailant is also charged with breach of the peace.

He appeared before Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday and due to appear again on 25 October.