Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged over bus stop attack in East Calder

A man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted at a bus stop in West Lothian by a man in high visibility clothing.

The 33-year-old woman was at a bus stop between Drovers Road and Little Sheil Road in East Calder when she was attacked on Monday 10 July at 07:40.

The 34-year-old alleged assailant is also charged with breach of the peace.

He appeared before Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday and due to appear again on 25 October.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites