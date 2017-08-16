Charles and William to attend Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are to attend the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

It will be the first time Prince Charles and his son Prince William have attended the event at Edinburgh Castle.

The annual Tattoo is currently in its 68th season.

This year's event recognises 2017 as being the Year of the Royal Navy and comes ahead of the official naming of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales later this year.

It is also marking Scotland's Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology with a second "Splash of Tartan" theme.

Cast of 1,200

As well as attending the Tattoo, the royals will view a short performance beforehand on the forecourt at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, and William, who takes the title the Earl of Strathearn when north of the border, are attending the Tattoo around halfway through its August run.

This year's performance involves a cast of more than 1,200 people from across the globe.

The line-up includes more than 250 pipers and drummers, five UK military bands and the event's first Japanese act, as well as major contingents from France, India and the United States.

The first Edinburgh Tattoo took place in 1950, with the first overseas regiment taking part in 1952.

Since then, 48 countries from across six continents have been represented at the Tattoo.

It attracts an annual audience of around 220,000, meaning that more than 14m people have attended the Tattoo since it began.