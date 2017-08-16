Teenage shop worker threatened by robber during Edinburgh raid

Image copyright Google

A shop worker was threatened by a man who made off with a three-figure sum of cash in Edinburgh.

The robbery happened at about 12:45 on Tuesday at the Niddrie Mill Convenience Store in Niddrie Mill Drive.

A 19-year-old woman was working in the shop when the man threatened her and demanded money.

Police said he escaped with a three-figure sum and headed towards Niddrie Mill Avenue. He is white and was wearing a dark hooded jacket.

He was wearing a black scarf, sunglasses and light grey jogging pants. Police said he spoke with a local accent.

Det Con Andy Cory, of Police Scotland, said: "Fortunately the shop worker was not injured during this robbery, but she was left very shaken and upset by the incident.

"No weapon was presented but the suspect intimated he was in possession of one and we are eager to speak to anyone who can help us trace this individual.

"Anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the store or can help us identify the male responsible should contact police immediately."