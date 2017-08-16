Snake found on pineapple in shopping in Edinburgh

Image copyright Scottish SPCA

A snake has been rescued after being found on a pineapple in a man's shopping in Edinburgh.

The snake, from Costa Rica, which has yet to be identified, was found by the man once he got home to his house in Tryst Park.

He had bought the pineapple from a local shop on Tuesday.

The snake, which has been named Ricky by the Scottish SPCA, is now being cared for by experts at Butterfly World in Edinburgh.

Catherine Atterton, of the Scottish SPCA, said, "It's not every day that we get called out to attend to snakes found in peculiar places.

"I know not long ago there was a wee lizard found on a head of broccoli so I was quite excited to see what had stowed away on this pineapple.

"We named him Ricky, as he's come all the way from Costa Rica. As yet he's not been identified but he's in a good condition and is now being cared for by experts at Butterfly World in Edinburgh.

"We're glad we were called out as without proper care Ricky wouldn't survive our climate. Now he'll be able to recuperate from his adventures."