Teenager charged over Denbeath Bowling Club blaze in Fife

Police have charged a teenager following a large fire at a bowling club in Fife.

Residents were warned to keep their windows closed because of the amount of smoke from the blaze at Denbeath Bowling Club in Buckhaven, which started at 12:35 on Wednesday.

Officers have charged a 15-year-old boy with wilful fire-raising.

Police Scotland said they were following a positive line of inquiry in relation to another suspect.
