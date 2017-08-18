Second teenager charged over Denbeath Bowling Club blaze in Fife

Image copyright Emily Kemp

Police have charged a 13-year-old boy in connection with a large fire at a bowling club in Fife.

Residents were warned to keep their windows closed because of the amount of smoke from the blaze at Denbeath Bowling Club in Buckhaven, which started at 12:35 on Wednesday.

He is the second teenager to be charged following the blaze.

A 15-year-old boy was previously charged and is being reported to the children's reporter.

PC Paul Adams, of Police Scotland, said: "Thanks to the support and assistance from the public we have now made two arrests and are satisfied that no further lines of inquiry need to be pursued.

"Reckless conduct like this will never be tolerated and anyone responsible for crimes of this nature will be robustly dealt with."

