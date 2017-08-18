Large haul of drugs stolen from pharmacy in Roslin

Image copyright Google

A large quantity of drugs has been stolen from a pharmacy in Midlothian.

Roslin Pharmacy on Penicuik Road in Roslin was broken into at about 23:25 on Thursday.

A significant quantity of medication, including Diazepam, Dihydrocodeine and Pregabalin tablets, was stolen. The thieves are thought to have left in the direction of Moat View.

Insp Bryan Jones, of Police Scotland, said: "The medication can cause serious harm to a person's health."

He added: "It should only be taken if prescribed specifically for you by a medical professional."

Diazepam is better known as its brand name Valium.

Dihydrocodeine is a strong painkiller and Pregabalin is used as an epilepsy medication.

Mr Jones added: "We're urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information on the whereabouts of the stolen tablets, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."