Fresh appeal after Edinburgh hit-and-run involving boy

Police have renewed an appeal to trace the rider of a stolen motorbike involved in a hit-and-run which left a 10-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The boy was "mown down" by one of two motorbikes which went through a red light on a pedestrian crossing on Ferry Road, Edinburgh, at 18:35 on Saturday.

He is in a stable condition in hospital and was due to have surgery.

Police have executed search warrants at two Edinburgh addresses and charged a man with an unconnected offence.

The searches were carried out in Granton Mill March and Wardieburn Place West on Sunday evening.

The 20-year-old arrested man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Ch Insp James Jones, area commander for Edinburgh North West, said: "I want to stress at this time that this arrest is not connected to the hit and run collision and that we still require the public's assistance so we can bring the person responsible for this crime to justice.

"If you witnessed the incident take place, or if you have any information relevant to our ongoing investigation, then please contact police immediately.

"Your help could prove vital."

He added: "I want to reassure local residents and the wider Edinburgh community that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and will continue to conduct a thorough and professional investigation until the suspect is brought to account for their actions."

Detectives previously said there had been a number of reports of motorbikes being driven dangerously and recklessly in the area on Saturday evening.

The drivers of the two bikes involved had their faces covered with scarves.

The first motorbike involved was red and driven by someone wearing a red and black ski-type jacket and a full-face crash helmet which was white with a purple and orange design.

The second motorcycle, which was the one that struck the boy, was a white Triumph Daytona 650cc. The rider was wearing a grey hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms and a white full-face helmet with a coloured design.