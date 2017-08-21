Youth arrested over bottle attack on boy in Mayfield

Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was attacked in Buckie Road on Friday evening

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a 15-year-old was attacked with a bottle in Mayfield, Midlothian.

The serious assault happened in Buckie Road at about 21:25 on Friday.

Police said the 16-year-old was detained following a planned operation on Friday. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Ch Insp Kenny Simpson, from Police Scotland, said officers were still trying to trace two male youths in connection with the incident.

"I would like to thank those members of the public who assisted us with our investigation, their information has been key," he said.

"I would again ask anyone who witnessed this attack to get in touch with us as soon as possible and pass this information on to officers."

The victim was left with serious facial injuries after the "brutal and frightening attack".