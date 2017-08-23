Man charged over Edinburgh 'taxi' sex assault

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was picked up from Regent Road in Edinburgh

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a young woman who got into a vehicle in Edinburgh, thinking it was a taxi.

The 19-year-old was sitting on a bench in Regent Road, at the bottom of Calton Hill, early in the morning of 10 August when a vehicle pulled up.

She accepted a lift believing it was a taxi, and told police she was then sexually assaulted.

Police Scotland said a 55-year-old man had been arrested and charged.

He was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later on Wednesday.