Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged over Edinburgh 'taxi' sex assault

Regent Road in Edinburgh Image copyright Google
Image caption The teenager was picked up from Regent Road in Edinburgh

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a young woman who got into a vehicle in Edinburgh, thinking it was a taxi.

The 19-year-old was sitting on a bench in Regent Road, at the bottom of Calton Hill, early in the morning of 10 August when a vehicle pulled up.

She accepted a lift believing it was a taxi, and told police she was then sexually assaulted.

Police Scotland said a 55-year-old man had been arrested and charged.

He was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later on Wednesday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites