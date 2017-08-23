Man tried to drag teenager to ground in Livingstone attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Dedridge Road West early on Sunday

Police are hunting a man who tried to drag a young woman to the ground in West Lothian.

The 17-year-old was walking in Livingston at about 05:00 on Sunday when the attacker tried to engage her in conversation.

He started walking with her, then attempted to pull her to the ground on Dedridge West Road.

She managed to flee and the attacker was last seen heading towards Ravenswood Rise.

Det Sgt Andy McGhee of Livingston CID said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim and there will be an increase in high visibility patrols in the area over the coming weekends.

"We're conducting a number of inquiries as part of our investigation and I'd urge anyone in the local community who may have seen this man, or who recognises his description, to come forward.

"I'd also ask anyone who was driving in the area around this time and may have information which can help to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

The attacker is described as white, at least 6ft tall, of very slim build, in his early 30s, with a pale complexion and gaunt cheeks, large lips and is missing teeth.

He spoke slowly with a local accent and was wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue puffer jacket, a blue shirt and dark denim jeans.

He is believed to have been in the area of an underpass connecting Bankton Mains Park with Ravenswood Rise before the assault.