Man caught with 10kg of cannabis at Edinburgh Airport is jailed

Image copyright Home Office/BBC Image caption Yong Keh Kee was caught with drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000

A Malaysian man has been jailed for attempting to smuggle about 10kg of cannabis through Edinburgh Airport.

Yong Keh Kee, from Kuala Lumpur, was stopped by Border Force officers as he travelled from Madrid on 18 April.

According to the Home Office, they examined two of his suitcases and found 10 vacuum-packed packages containing cannabis leaves wrapped in towels with a street value of £100,000.

Yong was given an 18-month sentence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Murdo MacMillan, head of Border Force Scotland, said: "The vigilance of our officers has prevented a significant quantity of drugs entering the UK and ending up on our streets."

Following the seizure of the Class B drug, the investigation was passed to the Natinal Crime Agency (NCA).

Ian Thomas, NCA Scotland branch commander, added: "Drug trafficking fuels violence and exploitation and we are determined to work with law enforcement colleagues to protect the public from that."