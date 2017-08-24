Edinburgh Zoo panda 'believed to be pregnant'
24 August 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
The UK's only female panda Tian Tian is believed to be pregnant, according to Edinburgh Zoo.
A spokesman for the zoo said it was hard to predict a specific date for any cub being born, and that the breeding season can last until late September.
Tian Tian, who arrived at the zoo in 2011, was artificially inseminated earlier this year.
The zoo said she was being closely monitored.