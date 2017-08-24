Police search for woman missing with her three children

Image copyright Police handout

Police are searching for a mother who has gone missing with her three young children.

Lisa Shearer, 27, was last seen leaving an address in Buckhaven, Fife, on Wednesday afternoon.

She was with her three sons - four-year-old Kevin Dolan, one-year-old Tyler Dolan and one-month-old Declan Dolan.

Officers believe the family, who are from Levenmouth, could be in the Berwick-upon-Tweed area.

They may be travelling in a black BMW saloon car.

Ms Shearer is described as 5ft 1ins tall with a slim build and collar-length dyed plum hair. She was last seen wearing a two-tone hooded top and jeans.

Insp Karen Muirhead said: "We want to locate Lisa and her children as soon as possible to ensure they are all safe and I would ask anyone who knows where we can find them to contact police immediately.

"I would also urge Lisa to get in touch with us directly so we can ensure the well-being of her and her sons."