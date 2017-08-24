Council backs workers' campaign for 'Fair Fringe'

City of Edinburgh Council has backed a campaign by the Unite union to promote fair conditions for people working at the Festival Fringe.

The union wants workers to be paid the real living wage, be given rest breaks and minimum-hours contracts.

Unite said it had been "inundated with complaints from workers about their treatment at the Fringe".

The council confirmed it will look at how to ensure venues using council properties follow the principles.

Council leader Andy McVey said: "We need to work on spreading good practices across venues and everyone else that is involved with the festivals this month."

Bryan Simpson, from Unite Hospitality, said the aim of the Fair Fringe campaign was to improve the wages and working conditions of all Fringe staff.

He said: "Last year we were inundated with complaints from workers about their treatment at the Fringe.

"We heard horror stories of workers receiving notional fees for five weeks full-time work, bar workers doing lengthy trial shifts unpaid and PR staff getting £10 to hand out 1000 leaflets."