Edinburgh fire crews called out to Stockbridge blaze

Image copyright Rachel Cohen Image caption Fire crews were called out to the blaze in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh on Monday afternoon

Fire crews have been called out to a blaze in the roof of a building in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire on Gloucester Place just before 15:00. Flames were seen rising above the roof of the building.

Up to 20 firefighters were reported to be on the scene, with a high-lift unit among those deployed.

Police Scotland officers were also called out, and traffic controls put in place in the local area.