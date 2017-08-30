New £1.35bn Queensferry Crossing opens to vehicles

Image copyright PA Image caption Traffic makes it was along the southbound carriageway for the first time

The new £1.35bn crossing over the Forth has officially opened to traffic.

The first vehicles travelled across the Queensferry Crossing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The new bridge will take most of the traffic which currently uses the 53-year-old Forth Road Bridge. The old one will remain open for cyclists, pedestrians and buses.

The Queensferry Crossing will be closed again at the weekend to allow members of the public to walk across.

About 50,000 people were given tickets after a ballot for a "once in a lifetime" chance to walk over the new bridge on Saturday and Sunday.

There will then be a royal visit from the Queen next Monday, ahead of the bridge fully opening later next week.

Image copyright PA Image caption Vehicles were led in convoy after the crossing opened

Image copyright PA Image caption The bridge was illuminated ahead of it's official opening ceremony in the early hours of Wednesday

On Monday night a collection of vintage, modern and electric vehicles drove on the bridge in a procession to mark the symbolic handover from contractors to the Scottish government.

It was followed by a light show across the bridge to celebrate the completion of the biggest infrastructure project in Scotland in a generation.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took part in the procession on Monday night and thanked workers for their efforts.

Ahead of the opening on Wednesday morning, Economy Secretary Keith Brown said the new bridge would give travellers a more reliable crossing.

He said: "It has wind protection, which we couldn't put on the old bridge.

"It will mean this bridge should virtually never have to close because of high winds, which frequently happens on the old bridge.

Image caption The 1.7-mile crossing has a design life of 120 years

"So its a different kind of bridge its and it benefits from the advances we have had in engineering. It's a superb addition to the landscape here at the Forth."

The 1.7-mile crossing has a design life of 120 years but could last longer as it has been "designed for maintenance" to ensure it runs smoothly for decades.

To avoid closures the FRB has faced in bad weather, wind barriers have been installed along the Queensferry Crossing which can withstand the strongest gusts.

About 1,000 sensors have been fitted to give advanced warning of any problems, allowing maintenance teams to pre-empt potential issues.

Opening the Queensferry Crossing: What now?

Image copyright PA Image caption The new crossing will close again at the weekend

Friday 1 September

Early in the morning, the Queensferry Crossing will close again to all traffic.

Police will redirect all vehicles back across the Forth Road Bridge.

It will remain closed until the early hours of Thursday morning.

Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September

About 50,000 members of the public, who were given tickets after a ballot, will get a "once in a lifetime" chance to walk over the new bridge on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday 4 September

The Queen will officially open the Queensferry Crossing. She will be joined by the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland will bless the bridge, and the Queen will cut a ribbon on the south side.

Tuesday 5 September

A chance for a further 10,000 local people and school children to walk the bridge.

Thursday 7 September

The bridge will re-open to traffic, with no pedestrian access.

The initial speed limit will be 40mph but after work has been completed to adapt the Forth Road Bridge public transport will be switched back to the old bridge and the Queensferry Crossing will become a 70 mph motorway.