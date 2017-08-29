Arrest over Edinburgh hit-and-run involving boy, 10

Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption The incident took place on Ferry Road near Drylaw Police Station in Edinburgh on Saturday

A man has been arrested over a hit-and-run in Edinburgh which involved a 10-year-old boy.

The child suffered serious injuries following the incident on Ferry Road, Drylaw, on Saturday 19 August.

He is still being treated at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with various offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop and report a collision and theft of a motorbike.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man has also been charged in connection the incident and will be reported to the procurator fiscal for theft of a motorbike, dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He is currently on remand in connection with unrelated offences.

Det Ch Insp Paul Grainger, from Edinburgh CID said: "Since this incident occurred we have dedicated significant resources to the investigation, resulting in two men having now been charged.

"I'd like to thank all of those who came forward with information that has greatly assisted with our inquiries."

Ch Insp Stevie Sutherland, the new local area commander for north west Edinburgh, said: "We recognise the profound impact this incident had on those who live within the local area, as well as the wider Edinburgh community who have been incredibly supportive to not only police, but to the young boy and his family."