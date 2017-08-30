Fife Council collects most recycling in Scotland

Fife Council collected over 100,000 tonnes of recycling last year - more than any other Scottish local authority.

However, officials said the cost of separating out and disposing of incorrect items in recycling bins is increasing for councils.

In 2016, Fife Council had to landfill over 3,400 tonnes of waste from brown bins - nearly 10% of the collection.

A total of 529 tonnes of wrong waste was found in grey bins.

That was a contamination rate of 3.5%.

Ross Vettraino, convener of Fife Council's environment protective services and community safety committee, said: "Recycling makes good sense, both economically and environmentally.

"If the contamination of the recycling bins is reduced, then more waste can be sent for recycling, less waste would have to be landfilled and there would be huge savings in landfill tax, which could be used to improve services.

"When recycling bins become contaminated, it often means that some or all of what is in the bin cannot be recycled.

"This spoils the excellent efforts most people are making in separating their household waste and means that the council has additional costs to dispose of it in landfill."

Some common examples of incorrect items found in recycling bins include:

Plastic wrapping and polystyrene in grey bins that should have gone in the green bin

Animal waste and pet bedding found in the brown bin that should have gone in the blue landfill waste bin

Electrical items in the green bin that could have gone to a recycling centre and toys that could have gone to a charity shop

Some tips to help avoid contamination include: