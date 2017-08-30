'Disruptive' passengers cause flight diversion

Image copyright PA Image caption easyjet says it has a zero tolerance approach to abusive behaviour

A plane flying from Edinburgh to Cyprus was diverted to Poland after two passengers became disruptive on board.

The easyJet service to Paphos was forced to divert to Krakow on Wednesday.

The airline said the EZY6945 flight was met by police on arrival at Krakow.

A spokesman said it was expected to leave for Cyprus later in the evening evening and apologised for any inconvenience.

He added: "easyJet's cabin crew are highly trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

"Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously, do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour and always push for prosecution."