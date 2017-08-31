CCTV images released over attack in Edinburgh

Image copyright Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released of a man police wish to trace in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre last month.

The incident happened on Dundee Street at about 22:40 on Friday 21 July.

A 44-year-old man was making his way home when he was seriously assaulted by an unknown man.

It is believed the man pictured can help with the investigation and he or anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

Det Con Peter Lyons, of Police Scotland, said: "The victim suffered a serious injury as a result of this attack and was understandably very shaken.

"We are appealing for anyone who can help us locate this man to get in touch with us."