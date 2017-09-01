Woman charged over serious assault in Grassmarket

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in the Grassmarket

A 23-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at about 22:55 on Saturday 29 July in the Grassmarket.

A 39-year-old woman was pulled to the ground and sustained a serious head injury.

The 23-year-old woman is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 29 September.