Woman charged over serious assault in Grassmarket
- 1 September 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 23-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh.
The incident happened at about 22:55 on Saturday 29 July in the Grassmarket.
A 39-year-old woman was pulled to the ground and sustained a serious head injury.
The 23-year-old woman is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 29 September.