Teenager killed after crashing into parked van in Edinburgh

A teenager has died after the car he was driving crashed into a parked van in Edinburgh city centre.

The 17-year-old was at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta when it collided with the unoccupied vehicle on Regent Road on Sunday at 21:25.

A 21-year-old man who was a passenger in the car sustained serious injuries, and a 15-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses. The parked car was a Citroen Relay van.

Road closed

The 21-year-old continues to be treated at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The road was closed for six hours.

Sgt Fraser Wood, of Police Scotland, said: "Tragically, this incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"We are still working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and anyone who was on Regent Road at the time and witnessed what happened should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this inquiry then please get in touch."