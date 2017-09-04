Edinburgh city bypass closed after teenager falls from bridge

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The A720 has been closed east bound

Edinburgh's city bypass has been closed east bound after a teenager fell from a bridge onto the carriageway.

Vehicles have been stopped from entering the A720 at Hermiston Gait and Gogar junctions.

The incident happened at about 16:00. Emergency services are at the scene.

The girl has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the police are conducting an investigation.