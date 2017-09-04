Edinburgh city bypass closed after teenager falls from bridge
- 4 September 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Edinburgh's city bypass has been closed east bound after a teenager fell from a bridge onto the carriageway.
Vehicles have been stopped from entering the A720 at Hermiston Gait and Gogar junctions.
The incident happened at about 16:00. Emergency services are at the scene.
The girl has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the police are conducting an investigation.