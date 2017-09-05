Man jailed for rapes and attacks in Dalkeith

An Edinburgh man who hit and raped two women over several years has been jailed for eight years.

George Currie, 27, had earlier been found guilty of seven charges including rape and domestic assault.

He attacked the women between 2008 and 2016 in Dalkeith, Midlothian.

Lord Arthurson said Currie already had a "deplorable" criminal record for violence and his victims had been left "clearly traumatised". He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

The crimes included Currie demanding one woman terminate her baby.

'High risk'

Lord Arthurson said: "A substantial custodial sentence is inevitable."

He also said Currie, of the capital's Piershill area, had been deemed a "high risk" of offending in the future.

Currie repeatedly raped the first victim including while she was sleeping.

The woman was also told to abort her child and had a knife held at her.

The other victim suffered a similar ordeal which saw her being raped, punched, kicked and having her hair pulled.

Currie was also put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.