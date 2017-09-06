Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Investigation launched after man's body find

A police investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a house in Fife.

The 38-year-old man was found in Kelty on Wednesday. Two houses have been cordoned off in Keltyhill Avenue.

Police Scotland said they were treating the death as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Fife are investigating following the death of a 38-year-old man at Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty on Wednesday."

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing."

