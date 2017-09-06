Edinburgh author Ian Rankin hints of end to Rebus

Crime fiction author Ian Rankin has hinted that an end could soon be approaching for his world-famous detective John Rebus.

With the series written almost in real time and the character now in his 60s, Rankin admitted he could not picture himself writing about Rebus "whizzing around" a care home.

However, the Edinburgh novelist has promised another instalment next year.

This year marks Rebus' 30th anniversary.

Literary challenges

Mr Rankin said: "I have already slowed the clock a little, so he's not quite as old as he should be.

"I never think more than one book ahead, but I can't imagine writing books about (Rebus) when he's in a care home, whizzing around on his electric wheelchair.

"Maybe an author can make it work, but I don't think I'm the author to make it work, so he has got a limited life-span.

"I don't know what the end point is for him and me."

While the 57-year-old author said he did not yet have a plot for the next book, he is looking forward to tackling the literary challenges of Rebus' increasing age, health problems, and how to get him on a crime case even though he has officially retired.

His most successful character to date, Rankin explained he had a special bond with the investigator and described him as a personal "punching bag".

"There is an element of self-therapy in everything I write because it's a way of trying to bring order to the chaos," he said.

"My youngest son was born disabled, so for a while I put Rebus' daughter in a wheelchair, as a way of dealing with what I was having to deal with in my real life.

"I just gave my problems to Rebus, he's like a punching bag for me, I can dump all my rubbish on him."