Queensferry Crossing to reopen to traffic

The Queensferry Crossing is to reopen to traffic later.

About 10,000 school pupils and community members walked across the bridge on Wednesday in the last event before it permanently opens to motorists.

It comes after a week featuring a light show, public walk and a royal visit to mark the opening of the £1.35bn bridge.

Officials said they planned to reopen the road to vehicles "ahead of the peak morning period" on Thursday.

Stein Connelly, Traffic Scotland operator manager, said: "Demand for using the Queensferry Crossing when it first opened last week was very high.

"People were understandably coming to see the new bridge and this did lead to congestion."

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "The Queensferry Crossing is one of the biggest infrastructure projects of its kind in the world.

"To go from inception to opening in under a decade is a momentous feat of planning and engineering.

"The project has had a particularly strong focus on community liaison and hosted over 70,000 visitors, including 23,000 school pupils, at its dedicated contact and education centre."