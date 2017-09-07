Edinburgh trams inquiry: Councillors 'misled' over dispute

Image copyright PA

The man who was leader of Edinburgh council when the city's tram project was given the go-ahead has told an inquiry he believed councillors were later deliberately "misled".

Donald Anderson was leader until 2006 - one year before construction began.

He said key figures, who should have been given access to information about a dispute in 2009, were given interpretations of what was happening.

Mr Anderson said they should have been given access to the actual documents.

He said: "If I had been council leader at the time I would have wanted that information on my desk."

Lib Dem Jenny Dawe - who gave evidence to the inquiry on Tuesday - was leader of the council at the time of the dispute.

Mr Anderson accused the arms-length tram company TIE of organising a deliberate attempt to prevent councillors having important information about the project.

He told the tram inquiry this lengthened the dispute and added to costs.

Mr Anderson said the establishment of TIE, which was in charge of delivering the trams for Edinburgh council, had been a good idea at first.

However, he said its arms grew so long they were almost infinite, and that there was no strategic direction or control from the council.

The former council leader accused TIE officials of significant failures in clarity and honesty.

Lord Hardie is leading the public inquiry into the trams project, which went over budget and delivered a shortened route.

Hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week, with the process expected to span "several months".