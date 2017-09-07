Teenagers charged with serious assault in West Lothian
- 7 September 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a serious assault in West Lothian.
The incident happened at about 23:15 on Friday near Bathgate Train Station on Edinburgh Road.
A 36-year-old man was attacked on Marjoribanks Street, near Academy Place, and sustained a serious injury.
A 16-year-old is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later, and two youths, aged 15 and 14 will be referred to a Children's Reporter.