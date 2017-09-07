Teenagers charged with serious assault in West Lothian

Image copyright Google

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a serious assault in West Lothian.

The incident happened at about 23:15 on Friday near Bathgate Train Station on Edinburgh Road.

A 36-year-old man was attacked on Marjoribanks Street, near Academy Place, and sustained a serious injury.

A 16-year-old is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later, and two youths, aged 15 and 14 will be referred to a Children's Reporter.