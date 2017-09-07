Meeting promised by government over empty coffin case

Image caption Lydia Reid has been campaigning for 42 years to find out what happened to her son's body

The first minister has promised the government will meet with an Edinburgh mother who discovered her dead baby's coffin was empty after being buried 42 years ago.

Lydia Reid's son Gary died at seven days old in Edinburgh's Hospital for Sick Children in July 1975.

The 68-year-old discovered his coffin was empty after it was exhumed following a court order.

Ms Sturgeon gave her sympathies to Ms Reid and her family.

She was speaking after Tory MSP Gordon Lindhurst raised the issue at First Minister's Questions.

Last week Ms Reid said a report concluding the coffin was buried without human remains was "devastating".

The exhumation was conducted by forensic anthropologist Prof Sue Black.

During the exhumation, Prof Black found a shawl, a hat, a cross and a name tag in the burial plot at Saughton Cemetery in Edinburgh, as well as the disintegrated coffin.

The forensic scientist said there were no skeletal remains and no sign of decomposition.