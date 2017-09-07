Police and firefighters believe Dalgety Bay fire was deliberate

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption More than 30 firefighters tackled the fire

Police and firefighters believe a major fire in a disused building in a Fife industrial estate was started deliberately.

Officers have urged people to avoid the "unstable" structure at Hillend Industrial Estate in Dalgety Bay.

Local residents were initially advised to stay indoors with their windows and doors shut amid fears of noxious gases.

But police have now said there is no risk to the wider community following the fire on Wednesday.

Sgt Kenny Bow issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

He said: "We'd urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around this time to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"The building is structurally unstable and is not safe to enter.

"We'd urge parents in particular to speak to their children and reinforce the risks of entering the building and we ask local residents to be vigilant and report any signs of entry to us.

"Lastly, I want to take this opportunity to thank the community for their co-operation and continued support as we conduct enquiries within the area."

Image copyright BJB Ariel photography

About 30 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze when the alarm was raised at 18:40 on Wednesday.

People living to the east of the industrial estate were asked to stay in their homes as a precaution.

However, police have now revised their advice, after discovering that the small amount of asbestos inside the building was unaffected by the fire.

They said the blaze was extinguished shortly after 22:00 and traffic restrictions were removed at 06:40 on Thursday.