Murder inquiry launched after man's death in Kelty

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Fife.

Colin Oliphant, 38, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to a house in Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty, at 11:00 on Wednesday.

Police said they had now established that he had earlier sustained a number of injuries in an attack.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Det Ch Insp Raymond Brown said: "Currently, we are working to establish the movements of Mr Oliphant and the circumstances that led to the attack.

"We are eager to speak to anyone with information that can assist with our inquiries.

"If you believe you saw anything suspicious in Keltyhill Avenue, or the surrounding area, on Wednesday morning then please contact police immediately."