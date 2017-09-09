Murder charge over Colin Oliphant's death in Fife

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Colin Oliphant's family said he would be "greatly missed"

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was found fatally injured at a house in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the house in Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty, on Wednesday morning.

Colin Oliphant, 38, was found with a number of injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man had been arrested and charged with murder. He is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mr Oliphant's family have described him as a "doting father" who was "much-loved" and will be "greatly missed"