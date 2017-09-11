Man charged with murder after death in Glenrothes
- 11 September 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following with the death of another man in Fife at the weekend.
Police and paramedics were called to an address in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes, at about 10:00 on Saturday.
A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.