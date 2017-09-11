Image copyright PA

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has claimed there is now "a full-blown mental health emergency" in Scotland.

It comes after the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy announced it is to hire its own mental health workers.

The Fife charity provides support to vulnerable families and is launching a £100,000 fundraising campaign to help meet demand for counselling staff and a new family therapeutic worker.

It is one of Scotland's biggest children's charities.

Mr Brown, who is due to be named as honorary patron of the centre, said the NHS was "facing one of its worst-ever crises".

Barnett formula

He said: "NHS crises should have been a thing of the past.

"Of course the Scottish government is free to spend as it sees fit but its decisions mean that far less is being invested in the NHS than the Barnett formula ever intended.

"In effect, it has left the NHS in Scotland hundreds of millions of pounds short of what it should have.

"The crisis in Fife mirrors what is happening across the entire country. There is now a full-blown mental health emergency."

Pauline Buchan, service manager at The Cottage, said: "The new project will provide training and mentoring for an identified group of adolescents whose emotional well-being is causing concern, and who are experiencing difficulty attending and engaging with school and other social situations.

"It is important to recognise the impact mental health can have on the family unit."

NHS Fife is one of five health boards in the country which did not meet the Scottish government's 18-week waiting time standard for child and adolescent mental health treatment in figures published on Tuesday.

The Scottish government has not yet responded to a request for a comment.