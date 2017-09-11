Image copyright Google

John Lewis plans to shut its distribution centre in Leith in Edinburgh with the loss of 78 jobs.

The company is centralising distribution at its existing delivery hub in Glasgow where 40 new jobs are to be created.

The Edinburgh depot is in Anderson Place, off Bonnington Road. Online orders will now be sent from Glasgow.

A John Lewis spokeswoman said: "Our site in Leith is no longer suitable to support our growing business."

The site is to close in October.

She said: "At the beginning of this year we began discussions with partners at our Edinburgh distribution hub about the future of the site, and after a consultation we have now confirmed that the site will be closing.

"Our site in Leith is no longer suitable to support our growing business, and by consolidating work in our more modern facility in Lister St, it will enable us to run a more productive model.

"We created an additional 40 new jobs at our Glasgow site as a result of this change, with the hope that a number of partners currently at our Leith site would apply for these roles, or others elsewhere in our business."