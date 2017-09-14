Investigation into attack on girl at Knox Academy
Police are investigating claims a teenage girl had her jaw broken after being attacked at an East Lothian school.
The 14-year-old was said to have been assaulted by a boy at Knox Academy in Haddington on Monday.
The girl's family are understood to have complained that she needed hospital treatment for a broken jaw.
Police Scotland said: "Inquiries are ongoing."