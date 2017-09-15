Image copyright Google

An investigation into a suspicious fire has been launched after an unknown object was set alight before being thrown through the window of a Midlothian house.

It happened at about 19:30 on Thursday in Melville Road, Dalkeith.

No-one was inside the property at the time and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the flames before it spread through the house.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

Det Con William Dickson, of Police Scotland, said: "It was fortunate on this occasion that the flames did not manage to spread throughout the property and that the fire was quickly extinguished.

"Luckily no one was injured, however, the consequences could have been much worse. Starting a fire is a reckless act that can have extremely severe consequences.

"As part of our investigation, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Melville Road area on the evening of Thursday 14th, or who knows who may be responsible for this."