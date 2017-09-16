Image copyright Google

A fire at a pub in West Lothian was started deliberately, according to police.

They believe someone broke into the Clachan Bar in Whitburn at about 05:45 and started the blaze.

Det Con Barry Carlin said the fire caused some damage to the premises on West Main Street but the consequences "could have been far worse".

He appealed for witnesses to come forward to help trace those responsible for the incident.

"We are still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this wilful fireraising but thankfully no-one was injured as a result of the fire," he said.

"It was quickly brought under control by emergency services, however the consequences of this act could have been far worse.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time of the incident, and similarly for anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation to contact police immediately."

A post of the pub's Facebook page said there had been "minimal damage" and it would reopen mid-afternoon.