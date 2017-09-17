Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Libbi Toledo has been missing since 11 September

Police are investigating a potential sighting of a teenager missing from her Fife home for almost a week.

Elizabeth Toledo, known as Libbi, was last seen in the Smeaton area of Kirkcaldy at around 13:00 last Monday.

When the 17-year-old did not return home concerns were raised about her welfare.

Now police believe she may have been spotted in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, at 19:45 on Friday. She was with a man who had a blonde mohawk.

Her companion was in his late 20s or early 30s and he was wearing a black bomber jacket.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have issued several photographs of Libbi Toledo

Insp Gordon Anderson said: "I'm keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the female we believe may have been Libbi, and the man together in Alison Street or indeed anywhere else on Friday night or at any time over the weekend.

"We are keen to establish if this was Libbi and identify the man, so that we can carry out further enquiries to trace her and ensure she is safe and well."

The woman they believe to be Ms Toledo was wearing a green bomber jacket and blue jeans when she was seen on Friday.

She is white, 5ft 6in, and of slim build. She has dark blonde hair, hazel eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

Police said she has links to Forfar, Brechin and Arbroath.