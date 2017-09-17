Image copyright Google Image caption The bus hit an overhead walkway at the Western General on Sunday afternoon

Eight people have been hurt after a double-decker bus crashed into an overhead walkway at an Edinburgh hospital.

Emergency services were called to the Western General Hospital at 15:25.

Police said none of those hurt in the collision received serious or life-threatening injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said eight casualties were taken away from the scene by a waiting ambulance.

She added that firefighters were still at the site of the crash, working to make the scene safe.

A spokesman for the Police Scotland said access to the hospital was unaffected.