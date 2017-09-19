A man is due to go on trial accused of assaulting two babies in Edinburgh.

Liam Simpson, 22, is accused of assaulting the first baby boy when he was a month old by repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to his head at a house in December 2014.

He is also charged with assaulting another baby boy over a four-month period from December 2016 at another house in Edinburgh.

Mr Simpson pleaded not guilty to the charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

Solicitor advocate Ann Ogg lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination in relation to the first charge in 2014.

Struggle to breathe

Papers from the court claim that Mr Simpson "did repeatedly inflict blunt force trauma on his head by means to the prosecutor unknown, to his injury".

He is accused of assaulting the second child from when he was two months old, on various occasions in Edinburgh between 28 December 2016 and 17 March 2017.

Prosecutors claim Mr Simpson hit him on the leg with a monitor, struck his head against taps and pushed his face under water and caused him to struggle to breathe.

He is further alleged to have thrown him into the air, pressed his fingers onto his body, pushed his legs, compressed his body and did "inflict blunt force trauma on his head and body by means to the prosecutor unknown".

Mr Simpson is accused of either assaulting the second child to his severe injury and danger of life or alternatively culpably and recklessly causing injuries to the danger of his life.

Judge Lady Scott fixed a trial for December at the High Court in Edinburgh.