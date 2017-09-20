Police 'very concerned' over missing teen

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Libbi Toledo has been missing since 11 September

Police searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week say they have grown "very concerned" about her welfare.

Libbi Toledo, 17, was last seen in Veronica Crescent, Kirkcaldy, at around 13:00 on Monday, 11 September.

She was spoken to later that evening and said she was at a friend's house, believed to be in the local area.

The alarm was raised in the early hours of the following morning when she failed to return home.

Insp Gordon Anderson of Kirkcaldy police said: "It's out of character for Libbi not to return to her accommodation or speak to family for this length of time and we are very concerned for her welfare.

"A robust investigation to trace Libbi is currently under way, supported by our colleagues in the Tayside area and specialist resources from both local and national departments.

"However, we're continuing appeal for the public's help as part of this. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be vital in helping us trace Libbi.

"Please contact us as soon as possible if you may have seen her, or have any information about where she may be."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have issued several photographs of Libbi Toledo

Libbi is white, 5ft 6ins tall and slim, with brown eyes and pierced ears. She has dark blonde hair but regularly alters the colour.

She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt with white logos over the front, a purple crop top underneath and black military-style boots.

There have since been six reported sightings of Libbi, but three of these were found not to be her. Inquiries are continuing into the other reports.

Libbi has family in the Forfar, Brechin and the Arbroath areas of Angus.