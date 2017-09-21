Image copyright Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released by police in a bid to find two men in connection with a serious assault at the front door of an Edinburgh club.

It happened at the Liquid Rooms venue in Victoria Street at about 23:25 on Friday 25 August when a 33-year-old member of staff sustained a serious facial injury after a row.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Officers are keen to trace two men in connection with this incident.

The first man is white and believed to be of Polish nationality.

He is about 30-35 years old, of medium build with short brown hair.

He was wearing a khaki green hooded jacket, dark jeans and tan boots. He was also wearing glasses.

'Vicious attack'

The second man is also white and believed to be of Polish nationality.

He is between 30-35 years old, balding and has a slim build.

He was wearing a grey hooded top and jeans.

Det Con Stephen Herd, of Police Scotland, said: "The victim was conducting his work when he was attacked in a vicious manner which resulted in a painful and serious facial injury.

"We have been conducting inquiries including viewing CCTV from the Liquid Rooms.

"The men shown in the images are believed to be significant to our investigation and anyone who can identify them is asked to come forward.

"Similarly, we would ask that these men get in touch with police in order to assist with the investigation."