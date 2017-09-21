Area in Kirkcaldy cordoned off in search for missing teenager
Police searching for a teenager who has been missing for 10 days have cordoned off an area in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
Libbi Toledo, 17, was last seen in Veronica Crescent, Kirkcaldy, at about 13:00 on Monday 11 September.
A police news conference at which her mother was due to make an appeal was cancelled earlier after police said there had been a significant development.
A cordon is in place close to Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital.
Police had been investigating a number of sightings of the teenager in the town in recent days.