Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have released a new image of Libbi

Police searching for a teenager who has been missing for 10 days have cordoned off an area in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Libbi Toledo, 17, was last seen in Veronica Crescent, Kirkcaldy, at about 13:00 on Monday 11 September.

A police news conference at which her mother was due to make an appeal was cancelled earlier after police said there had been a significant development.

A cordon is in place close to Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital.

Police had been investigating a number of sightings of the teenager in the town in recent days.