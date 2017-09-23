Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Alexander Forbes suffered more than 100 wounds in the attack

A man who repeatedly plunged a "vampire skull" fantasy sword into his victim has been convicted of murder.

Adrian Hynd, 51, repeatedly stabbed Alexander Forbes, 25, with an 18in blade in a frenzied attack at his home in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on 2 January.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mr Forbes had more than 100 wounds.

Hynd had turned on Mr Forbes, from Edinburgh, after the pair had spent the previous evening drinking in Kirkcaldy's Windsor Bar.

The attack happened at Hynd's flat at the town's Victoria Road.

The court heard how the Star Trek fan stabbed his victim on the abdomen, buttocks, lower back and thighs. There were also 10 wounds on his face, head and neck.

Hynd also seized his victim's neck and repeatedly punched him on the head before stabbing him. When police discovered Mr Forbes's body, the weapon was still stuck in place. It had punctured his lungs and gone into his spine.

'Utter carnage'

One experienced police officer described the scene as being the "worst" he had encountered in almost 30 years of service, saying it was a "scene of utter carnage."

Hynd had claimed he acted in self defence.

Speaking after the verdict on Friday, defence advocate Mark Stewart QC said his client accepted that he would be imprisoned for life.

Judge Lord Ericht adjourned sentence until next month to obtain reports about Hynd's character.

The court previously heard how Mr Forbes had been acting aggressively during a night out at the Windsor Bar.

He allegedly spent his final hours showing off his "gunshot wounds" before telling a barmaid that he could "damage her".

He was heard telling people in the pub that he was "quite well known in Edinburgh" and that they should search for him on the internet.

The court heard that after the pub closed, Mr Forbes and two other men went back to Hynd's flat for a drink where the pair began a mock fight.

Play fight

Offshore worker John Taylor, 52, told the court: "It was play fighting. Alex took off his shirt and so did Adrian. They were grappling.

"They were both on the ground at that point. We thought it was a bit silly and we left."

After the two men left, Hynd attacked Forbes with an ornamental sword which had a "vampire skull" handle.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Sgt Alan Stewart describe the scene in Hynd's flat as the "worst" scene he had encountered in his career.

The officer told the court that he found Mr Forbes with an ornately-handled sword planted deep into his chest.

He told the court that the walls, floors, and radiators of the property were covered in blood stains and that Hynd was "absolutely covered" in blood and it was "dripping from him".

In evidence, Hynd claimed that he acted in self defence after Mr Forbes picked up the sword and started attacking him with it.

He said he struggled with Mr Forbes for about 30 minutes.

He said: "I stabbed him in the side, his left hand side. I thought I'd missed him. I stabbed again, pulled it out.

"Then all of a sudden, it went dead quiet. He never made a move. I thought 'Will I get up now?' He wasn't breathing.

"I moved closer to his face to check and he opened his eyes. He started biting my nose."

Hynd will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on 30 October.