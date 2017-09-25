Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman found with stab wounds in Fife garden dies in hospital

Izatt Avenue in Dunfermline Image copyright Google

A woman, aged in her 60s, has died after being found with stab wounds in the garden of a house in Fife.

She was found badly injured just after 08:00 in Izatt Avenue in Dunfermline. Police are treating the death as "unexplained".

The woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where she died hours later.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Police are carrying out inquiries in the area.

