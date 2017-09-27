Death of women in garden not suspicious

Image copyright Google

The death of a woman in her 60s who was found seriously injured in a garden in Fife was not suspicious, police said.

The woman, who has not been named, was found badly injured just after 08:00 on Monday in Izatt Avenue in Dunfermline.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where she died hours later.

Det Insp Paul Dick of Fife CID said: "We can now confirm that the death of a woman found seriously injured in Dunfermline is non-suspicious."

He said a full investigation had been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding her injuries.

"Her family have been fully informed of this development and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time," Det Insp Dick said.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."